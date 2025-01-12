Glastonbury

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Glastonbury

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Glastonbury on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Glastonbury Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was given medical care at the scene and was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigators said the pedestrian was crossing Glastonbury Boulevard from north to south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling west on the road.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sergey Sharov at (860) 652-4286.

