Pedestrian Struck, Dragged During Hit-and-Run in Bridgeport

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Police received a call about a hit-and-run and pedestrian struck near the intersection of William and Roosevelt streets around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a vehicle was traveling southbound on William Street when it hit a parked vehicle. It then continued south on William Street and hit a pedestrian that was walking across the intersection of William and Roosevelt streets.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was dragged several car lengths on William Street before he was detached from the vehicle and left in the roadway.

The vehicle and its operator fled the scene and continued south on William Street, police said. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV.

Police have identified the pedestrian as a 58-year-old man from Bridgeport. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640.