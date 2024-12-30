Glastonbury

Person hospitalized after crashing into propane tanks at Glastonbury business

A person was taken to the hospital after crashing into multiple propane tanks at a business in Glastonbury on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Bemers Petroleum at 210 Commerce Street around 6:10 a.m. for a report of a truck that hit several propane tanks.

It was reported that the driver was initially unconscious and was pulled from the vehicle by an employee.

Once at the business, fire officials said they found a pickup truck on its side with numerous 20-pound propane cylinders around and underneath it.

The driver was evaluated and was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

The vehicle was stabilized and was later removed by a towing company.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

