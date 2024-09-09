Suffield

Person killed in head-on crash involving dirt bike, sedan in Suffield

One person has died after a head-on crash involving a dirt bike and a sedan in Suffield over the weekend.

Officers responded to Copper Hill Road at Woods Hollow Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash.

Investigators said a dirt bike was traveling south on Copper Hill Road while a sedan was traveling northbound.

According to police, the two vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane.

Authorities said the dirt bike driver died. The person's identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

