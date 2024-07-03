Person rescued from Quinnipiac River after kayak capsizes

One person was rescued from the Quinnipiac River after their kayak capsized on Tuesday night.

North Haven firefighters responded to the river shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a kayak that had capsized with people in the water. Additional crews from Hamden also responded to the river.

A boat was deployed from a launch on Sackett Point Road and firefighters were positioned along the river to get better vantage points. A drone was also called to help.

Crews said they worked aggressively to search the river from Sackett Point Road to the Middletown Avenue Bridge with dusk minutes away.

A North Haven fire unit found the individual in the water and officials said nearby Amtrak employees pulled the person from the river.

The person who was pulled from the water was checked for injuries, but none were reported. It was determined that only one person had been in the water. The kayak has not been recovered.