Manchester

Person seriously injured in crash near mall in Manchester

NBC Connecticut

A person has serious injuries after going off of the road and crashing their vehicle near the mall in Manchester on Sunday.

Police said the single-vehicle accident happened on Buckland Hills Drive.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators said the vehicle went off of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The area was closed between the Target entrance and 345 Buckland Hills Drive for several hours and has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us