Person seriously injured in crash near mall in Manchester

A person has serious injuries after going off of the road and crashing their vehicle near the mall in Manchester on Sunday.

Police said the single-vehicle accident happened on Buckland Hills Drive.

Investigators said the vehicle went off of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The area was closed between the Target entrance and 345 Buckland Hills Drive for several hours and has since reopened.