East Hampton

Person stabbed repeatedly during argument in East Hampton: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after police said a person was stabbed repeatedly during an argument in East Hampton on Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the woods behind a business on East High Street.

According to police, two people were involved in a fight and one of them was stabbed repeatedly.

Both people were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Officers said there is no risk to the public.

