I-91 on-ramp in Wallingford closed after person was struck

A person was struck by a vehicle on an on-ramp to Interstate 91 South in Wallingford, according to state police, and the ramp is closed.

The person was struck on the exit 13 on-ramp from Route 5 to I-91 around 9:17 a.m. Friday.

The state Department of Transportation website says the exit 13 off-ramps on I-91 North and South are both closed.

Several police officers have responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.