new haven

Person taken into custody after calling in bomb threat at New Haven PD

By Angela Fortuna

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A person has been taken into custody after allegedly calling in a bomb threat at the New Haven Police Department on Thursday.

Authorities said they received the threat just before 11:30 a.m. It's since been determined to be a hoax, police said.

The person that is accused of calling in the threat has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Union Avenue was closed while officers conducted an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

