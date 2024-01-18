Person taken into custody after calling in bomb threat at New Haven PD

A person has been taken into custody after allegedly calling in a bomb threat at the New Haven Police Department on Thursday.

Authorities said they received the threat just before 11:30 a.m. It's since been determined to be a hoax, police said.

The person that is accused of calling in the threat has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Union Avenue was closed while officers conducted an investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.