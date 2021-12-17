Persons of Interest But No Arrests in Windsor Amazon Noose Case: Police

Police investigating the discovery of a noose at an Amazon facility in April say they developed persons of interest in connection to the discovery but were not able to establish probable cause to arrest anyone.

The noose was found hanging from the rafters at the construction site on Kennedy Road on April 24.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Several other nooses were found at the facility in the weeks that followed.

Windsor police worked with the FBI to interview workers at the construction site, including steelworkers, electricians, safety and security workers, and administrative personnel, according to police. They also looked at shift logs, camera footage, and personnel records of several employees.

Police said they developed persons of interest after receiving conflicting information during interviews. Investigators examined the phone of one person of interest and found photos of the rafters inside the Amazon building that were taken two days before the first noose was found.

According to police, the persons of interest believed they were being targeted on a theory that they hung the noose to get off the job in Windsor and get a higher-paying job at a different site. Police set up polygraph tests were set up with the persons of interest, but after those examinations, those workers no longer wanted to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

After reviewing all of the evidence, police were not able to establish probable cause to arrest a suspect.

Police said they will keep the investigation open in case any new evidence becomes available.