Plan Accordingly, Package Stores are Closed on Christmas and New Year’s in Connecticut

As many prepare to spike the eggnog or pop the champagne, the state Department of Consumer Protection is reminding residents that you need to go out and buy your spirits and libations before the actual holiday.

Package stores must be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in Connecticut. Bars must be closed by 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“We hope everyone has a fun – and safe holiday season,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull in a press release. “We encourage those who choose to drink alcohol to make responsible decisions, and want to remind the public that they must be over 21 to enjoy alcohol.”

