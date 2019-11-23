Plane Collides With Vehicle at Simsbury Airport

A plane landing at Simsbury Airport crashed into a vehicle crossing the runway on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The impact cause the plane to flip over.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m.

A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the plane. No one was injured, Fire Capt. Steve Hess said.

Vehicles aren't allowed on the runway, so it wasn't clear why the driver was attempting to cross the landing strip, Capt. Hess said.

The airport was expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said they are investigating the incident.