Plane Has Hard Landing, Skids on Runway at Waterbury-Oxford Airport

Connecticut state police said a single-engine plane trying to land at Waterbury-Oxford Airport skid on the runway.

Authorities said the plane had a hard landing and when touching down, the landing gear became inoperable.

The plane then skid to a final rest on its belly, causing damage, officials said.

State police said the plane was removed from the runway and the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Connecticut Airport Authority told NBC Connecticut that a private aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:15 a.m. after reporting an issue.

The airport was closed but has since reopened, CAA officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the plane crash. No additional information was immediately available.