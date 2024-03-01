‘Plate It Forward Southington' helps combat food insecurity

An idea to pay it forward is helping food insecure people in Southington.

Plate It Forward Southington started one year ago and since then, 2,277 meals were given.

“It's surreal. It's mind blowing. It is a testament to the type of community that we can be,” Gary Brummett, the founder of Plate It Forward Southington, said.

Brummett initially brought the idea to his networking group, the Friday Morning Breakfast Club, after seeing it at a sandwich shop years ago in Wetumpka, Alabama.

“One month we came up with an extra $480 from breakfast that didn't get eaten basically. And one of our one of our guys chipped in 20, said make it an even five [$500] and I thought this is money we can really do something with,” Brummett said.

Since Plate It Forward began last year, six restaurants have become a part of the initiative, offering an opportunity for customers to buy meals or gift cards. The tickets are then displayed and food insecure people can grab one of those tickets and receive a free meal.

“Once he just started explaining it, we were right, ready to help out and do whatever we could to help the community out,” said Theresa Malloy, the co-owner Paul Gregory’s Bistro, one of the participating restaurants.

Joanne Kelleher, the co-founder of Plate It Forward, said this idea helps remove the stigma for people who are food insecure. “They can come into a restaurant just like anybody else and sit down and have a nice meal.”

The participating restaurants include:

Paul Gregory’s Bistro

Chick-fil-A Southington

Fancy Bagels on Queen Street

Fancy Bagels Xpress in Plantsville

Saint’s Restaurant & Catering

Lions Den Coffee Shop in Plantsville

People can also donate through the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.