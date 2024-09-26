Podcast studio opening in Hartford's North End

The Swift Factory on Love Lane in Hartford’s North End underwent major renovations from its days as a gold leaf factory and next month will be opening a brand-new podcast recording studio for people to use.

Inside you’ll find high-quality headphones, microphones and other recording equipment.

“There are people who want to tell their story, there are people who are creators and want to be able to have a platform to do that, to create and share,” said Brenda Watson, the executive director of the North Hartford Partnership.

The Swift Factory campus has a lot of businesses, non-profits, a daycare and even elementary school that use the space.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“All of the work going on here at Swift, all of the great new businesses being incubated here, and now this creative outlet, this podcast studio, is going to be such an important transformational opportunity,” said Arunan Arulampalam, the mayor of Hartford.

Mayor Arulampalam said this space opens up opportunities for people living in the city’s North End who previously did not have access to spaces like it.

The podcast studio was funded by a $20,000 grant from Comcast, NBC Connecticut's parent company.

“The dedication from folks like Comcast, NBC Universal and understanding that infrastructure investment in North Hartford can work. It’s a commitment to ensuring that no communities are left behind and I’m really proud of that,” said Watson.

Anyone can use the podcast studio for $25 per hour, but people who live in Hartford’s three North End neighborhoods will get a discount of $15 per hour.