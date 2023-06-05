Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing school custodian in Stonington

Police have arrested the person they say was driving a pickup truck that hit and killed Stonington High School's custodian as he rode his bike in March.

The crash happened on the night of March 6 on South Broad Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington.

Gary Piven was riding his bike along the road when he was hit by a vehicle that took off, according to police. He was taken to Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead. Piven would have turned 70 the next day.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene to determine the vehicle involved was a 2014-2022 dark gray Toyota 4-Runner.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They used surveillance video from nearby homes and businessses to identify the pickup and used a license plate reader to determine who owned the pickup, according to police.

Police applied for an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jonathan Olsen, of Stonington, in May.

Olsen turned himself in to police on Monday morning and was charged with evading responsibility involving death or serious injury, police said.

He was released on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on June 15.