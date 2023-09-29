Police arrest driver suspected in hit-and-run death in Griswold

State police have arrested the driver they say hit and killed a woman in Griswold last Friday.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 12 and Green Avenue just before 8 p.m. that night and found 50-year-old Kandi Fortuna seriously injured. She was taken to William Backus Hospital where she later died.

According to state police, investigators quickly identified a dark-colored Subaru WRX as being involved in the crash. The car had damage on the front passenger side and a broken headlight.

Troopers broadcast the car's description and possible plate number to area police departments.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a Stonington police officer spotted the suspected vehicle driving erratically on Flanders Road, according to state police. The officer stopped the car and alerted troopers, police said.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Curt Allen Rivard, was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol, according to state police. Troopers said Rivard failed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested.

Rivard was charged with evasion of responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was held on $500,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.