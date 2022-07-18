Hartford

Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of 20-Year-Old Man in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Hartford in February.

Christian Feliciano, 20, died after a shooting on Franklin Avenue on Feb. 17 and police said Monday that they have charged a suspect with murder and additional charges.

Police said the Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, apprehended 23-year-old Leonard Laboy, of Hartford, on Monday morning and transported him to Hartford Police Department Headquarters.

Laboy has been charged with murder, conspiracy and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said Feliciano was walking out of a barbershop when someone in a car waiting outside shot him in what police described as an ambush-style shooting.

