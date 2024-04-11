Police arrest suspect in shooting of man outside Waterbury court

Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the shooting of a man as he left Waterbury Superior Court last month.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Dante Howell, of Meriden, as the suspected shooter, according to police. They obtained an arrest warrant for Howell and arrested him in Middlefield.

Howell is accused of shooting 26-year-old Jarron Champman as Chapman walked out of court at 400 Grand Street on March 21. Chapman, of Waterbury, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Howell is charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment, among other charges.

He was held on $5 million bond and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The connection between Howell and Chapman was not clear.