Police arrest third suspect in brazen ATM theft at Milford gas station

In January, burglars broke into Galaxy Fuel on New Haven Avenue in Milford, tied the ATM to a small SUV and drove off with the cash machine.

In the months since, police have arrested the three suspects.

Police have released additional information about what happened on Jan. 30 when officers found the front door of the business ripped off and glass broken.

Police in at least three towns are investigating thefts or attempted thefts of ATMs at gas stations in the last few days.

Three masked men were in the vehicle as it pulled to the front of the business at 2:58 a.m., pried the front door open, went in and used a cable to steal an ATM, police said.

The ATM was valued at $3,000 and the total cost of the damage was around $6,000, police said.

Police said the third person was taken into custody on Monday and charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree, larceny in the fifth degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree.

He was released after posting a $135,000 bond and he is set to appear in Milford Court on Aug. 13.