Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder

Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation.

The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Lambada night club. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and Battle, of Manchester, who was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Battle was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe people who knew each other had an argument outside of the night club that turned physical and someone took out a gun and fired it, striking and killing Battle.

Police said plenty of people saw the incident take place. Police are investigating and anyone who recognizes the pictured man is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.