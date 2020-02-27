meriden

Police Ask for Help to Find Missing Meriden Man

Photo of Tomas Alvarez, a missing Meriden man
Silver Alert

Police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old Meriden man.  

Tomas Alvarez was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said he was last seen in the area of Parker Avenue and Ann Street in Meriden and might be experiencing a bout of depression.

He is 5-foot-6, weighs 165 pounds and has black salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light gray zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and blue and gray sneakers and he was driving a green 2001 Honda CRV with Connecticut plate AU14553.

Local

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-6201.

This article tagged under:

meridensilver alertmissing person
