Police Find 15-Year-Old Who Was Missing From Middletown

Middletown Police Department

Middletown police have found a 15-year-old who was reported missing on Friday and she has been reunited with her family. Authorities previously said there was "cause for concern about her physical and mental state/well-being."

Fifteen-year-old Julie Kelly-Shapiro was last seen walking away from Middletown High School on Larosa Lane around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

An emergency alert was issued in the area and a Silver Alert was issued. The Silver Alert has since been canceled.

On Saturday, police said Kelly-Shapiro had been found and was reunited with her family.

According to investigators, Kelly-Shapiro was found and was determined to be safe thanks to attentive residents in the area of Columbus Avenue.

Police also thanked the residents who found Kelly-Shapiro and kept her safe until officers arrived.

