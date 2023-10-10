Police ID 2 people found dead inside vehicle in pond in Easton

Police have identified two people who were found dead inside of a vehicle in a pond in Easton over the weekend.

Police received a call about a vehicle in the pond near Route 59 and Church Road around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, emergency crews found two people dead inside of the car. They have been identified as 35-year-old Jesus Roman, of Easton, and 45-year-old Amy Rockwell, of Newtown.

Crews responding to the area found a 1995 Jeep Cherokee that was partially submerged in water and was tipped over onto the driver's side with both Roman and Rockwell inside, according to police.

Investigators believe the car was traveling west on Route 59 when it crossed over the yellow line and into the driveway of Christ Church. At one point, the Jeep was airborne, and it came to a stop on its side in the pond, which is just outside of the church property.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. It's unknown when the crash specifically happened, but police believe it was overnight, which would mean hours went by before the incident was reported.

The Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to investigate. The Trumbull Police Dive Team was also notified and helped with evidence collection.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also investigating.