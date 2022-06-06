Police ID Man Struck, Killed in West Hartford

Police have identified the man that was struck and killed in West Hartford Friday morning.

Officials said 61-year-old Bob Oneal, of Hartford, was struck in the area of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue at about 10 a.m.

The driver and the pedestrian were both taken to the hospital for injuries, according to police. The 67-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-570-8860. Anonymous tips can be called in at 860-570-8989 or emailed to whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

The West Hartford Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.