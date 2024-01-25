Wolcott

Police ID man who died after Wolcott crash

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Connecticut

A man who died after a crash in Wolcott early Sunday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Jorge Duran, of Bristol, police said.

Duran was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 1200 block of Wolcott Road around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Police believe the vehicle was heading north on Wolcott Road when it went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Duran, who was in the back seat, was in critical, but stable condition, but police said later on Sunday that he had died.

Another passenger who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said they were given conflicting statements and the investigation into the actual driver is ongoing.

DNA samples were also taken.

