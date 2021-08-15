Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in Torrington Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Friday night in Torrington.

Officers were called to East Main Street at approximately 9:46 p.m. for a crash in the area of McDonald’s and the Walmart/Market 32 plaza.

According to police, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 58-year-old Harwinton man, was traveling west on East Main Street and was attempting a left turn across the eastbound lanes into the plaza when a motorcycle struck it.

Officers on scene said the motorcycle operator, later identified as Jeremy Castonguay, of Bristol, was conscious and complaining of pelvic pain. He was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where his condition rapidly deteriorated, according to police.

Lifestar was called to transport Castonguay to Hartford Hospital, but he died as a result of his internal injuries while at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, police added.

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene to cooperate with police. Officers said the driver of the Jeep was found to not be impaired in any fashion at the time of the crash.

The Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is handling the crash investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Officer James Foley at (860) 489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at (860) 489-2063.