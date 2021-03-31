Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Hartford late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Westland Street around 11 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

According to police, a crime scene was found on the road.

While on scene, an area hospital notified dispatchers that someone had come in suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Amauris Flores, of Hartford, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and has assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.