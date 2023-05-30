new haven

Police ID Teen Shot, Killed While Playing Basketball in New Haven

The teenager who was shot and killed while playing basketball with friends in New Haven on Memorial Day has been identified as a Hillhouse High School student.

Officers were called to Shelton Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Investigators said they found 16-year-old Mark Mulongo, of New Haven, with a gunshot wound.

Mulongo was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

According to police, Mulongo was a student at Hillhouse High School.

Authorities said Mulongo was outside playing basketball with some friends when the shooting happened. The incident is believed to be targeted, but police are unsure if he was the target.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and detectives are searching for evidence and witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to talk to police.

