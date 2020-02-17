Police ID Woman Accused of Hitting Officer in East Hartford, Fleeing

Police have identified the woman who was taken into custody on Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Friday after officers said she hit a police officer in East Hartford and fled.

An officer was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle on St. Regis Street in East Hartford. Police said a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Catherine Davila, was lying down in the car, and the officer didn't think anyone was inside. When he approached, Davila put the car in drive and hit the officer, pushing him back several feet.

He suffered what appear to be minor injuries, and was able to get back into his cruiser, chase Davila and alert other units.

The vehicle was stopped on Interstate 84, between exits 25A and 25, with help from state police.

East Hartford police said Davila was taken into custody and is being brought back to East Hartford to face several charges.

Davila is facing charges including four counts of assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, engaging an officer in pursuit, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

She is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.