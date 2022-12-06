Police Identify Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash Off I-91 in North Haven

State police have identified two people who died after a fiery crash off of Interstate 91 in North Haven last week.

Troopers said 26-year-old Brianna Sabol, of Milford, was driving on I-91 north before exit 12 around 8 p.m. when she went off of the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.

After hitting the tree, state police said Sabol's vehicle caught on fire.

Sabol and her passenger, later identified as 7-year-old Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, of Meriden, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The case remains under investigation.

State police are investigating, and they ask anyone with information or video to call Trooper Rickey Cyr at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or e-mail rickey.cyr@ct.gov.