traffic alert

Police Identify Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash Off I-91 in North Haven

By NBC Connecticut Staff

FILE

State police have identified two people who died after a fiery crash off of Interstate 91 in North Haven last week.

Troopers said 26-year-old Brianna Sabol, of Milford, was driving on I-91 north before exit 12 around 8 p.m. when she went off of the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.

After hitting the tree, state police said Sabol's vehicle caught on fire.

Sabol and her passenger, later identified as 7-year-old Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, of Meriden, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The case remains under investigation.

State police are investigating, and they ask anyone with information or video to call Trooper Rickey Cyr at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or e-mail rickey.cyr@ct.gov.

Local

mohegan sun 15 mins ago

Joey McIntyre Will Perform at Mohegan Sun in January

sikorsky 32 mins ago

CT-Based Sikorsky Loses $1.3 Billion Contract With U.S. Army

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

traffic alertnorth havencar accident
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us