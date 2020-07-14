Waterbury

Police Identify Suspect in Waterbury Murder

Waterbury Police Department

Waterbury police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Monday leaving one man dead on John Street.

Police said they are looking for Ramon Ocasio, 35, in connection with the shooting. Arrest warrants have been granted for Ocasio on charges of murder, criminal use of weapon and illegal discharge of firearm, police said.

Police said officers were called to the area of 20 John St. around 3:51 p.m. for a report of gunfire. They found the man in the driveway, dead of a gunshot wound to the head. Police said Tuesday the victim had suspected gunshot wounds to the head, right arm and back.

Investigators found a handgun at the scene. Police said they found several cartridge casings in the driveway but those were of a different caliber than the handgun.

Police said Ocasio fired several shots at the victim, ran down the rear porch stairs and then drove away in a red Ford F150 pickup with Florida registration Z64DXC.

Ocasio lives intermittently at the location where the shooting took place, according to police.

