Police Identify Woman Killed in Moosup Fire

Police have identified the woman who died in a fire at an apartment complex in Moosup on Thursday.

They say 64-year-old Patti Robinson was found inside her burning apartment on Gorman Street.

Police and firefighters responded to the Moosup Gardens Apartments around 12:40 a.m. Thursday for a fire involving multiple apartments, according to police.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after almost an hour and half and searched the building where they found Robinson inside. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Robinson died of some inhalation and thermal burns. Her death was ruled accidental.

The Town of Plainfield fire marshal's office and the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion Investigation Unit are assisting to determine what caused the fire.