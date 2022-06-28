Hartford

Police Investigate After Stabbing in Broad Daylight at Hartford Tire Shop

NBC Connecticut

A person was injured after being stabbed in broad daylight on Walnut Street in Hartford, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a tire shop. Authorities said one person is in custody.

The person stabbed suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Part of Walnut Street was closed while officials investigated.

The motive is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

