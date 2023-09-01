Plainville

Man taken into custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside Plainville home

An 80-year-old man has been taken into custody after allegedly firing several shots inside his home and barricading himself in Plainville Friday night.

Multiple police departments responded to the incident at a home on Broad Street at about 7:50 p.m.

His wife was inside the house at the time. She told police that her husband fired about a dozen rounds into the television. Police said she was safely evacuated.

The Regional SWAT team was called in and several police agencies responded. The man was taken to the hospital for being intoxicated and for a psychiatric evaluation.

Southington police told NBC Connecticut that they're assisting with the investigation and said it was a dangerous scene.

A perimeter was established and the road was closed, but has since reopened. The incident remains under investigation.

