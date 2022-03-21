meriden

Police Investigate Death of Woman in Meriden as Homicide

Police on East Main Street in Meriden
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman in Meriden Sunday night as a homicide.

Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just before 9:30 p.m. reporting that gunshots might have been fired and found a woman lying in the driveway to the complex, police said.

Medical personnel responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the number of gunshots fired in the immediate area is unknown and they are investigating.

Police have a suspect, but the person isn't in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us