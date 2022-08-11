Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Multi-Family Home in Hartford

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a multi-family home in Hartford Thursday night.

Officials said the incident happened in an apartment on Laurel Street. Responding officers said two men were shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man involved in the dispute has been hospitalized and police believe he's in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s. Police said the shooting was targeted.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officials will be back with a search warrant to further investigate the matter. Authorities remain at the scene canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477. You can remain anonymous.