Police investigate multiple carjacking attempts at rest areas on I-95

Connecticut State Police are investigating three attempted carjacking incidents that happened along the shoreline on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning.

Police initially reported a carjacking had taken place at a rest area on I-95 in Milford. Troopers said the carjacking happened at the rest area on the northbound side of the highway around 5:40 a.m.

State police said they were first called to an attempted carjacking at the rest area in Darien on I-95 North. It happened just before 4:30 a.m.

A man told officers that he parked his Audi in the rest area parking lot and was in the process of getting out of his car when another vehicle pulled up. Two men got out of that vehicle and approached him.

One of the men grabbed the driver and tried to physically pull him out of his car while a woman remained in the passenger seat, according to police. The man was hit in the face, and the other suspect tried to physically remove the woman at the same time, but she was able to close the door before anything happened. The suspects then fled in a white sedan.

About an hour later, state police said a man was pumping gas at the rest area on the southbound side of I-95 in Milford when he was approached by a person wearing a mask, with a gun. The man then sprayed the suspect with gasoline, and the suspect fled, troopers said.

Shortly after that, troopers were notified that a third carjacking attempt took place at another Milford rest area. A woman was approached by a person wearing dark clothes and a mask.

The thief took out a gun and demanded the woman give them her keys and belongings. She complied and said two others approached, driving off in the woman's car.

Responding officers said they found an unoccupied Kia Forte parked with the engine running. The car was later reported to be stolen out of Hamden.

Around 7:30 a.m., troopers said the car stolen from Milford was involved in a crash in Hamden. The people in the car reportedly fled, getting into a SUV and driving away.

The suspects have not yet been found. Anyone who witnessed, or has dashcam video of any of these incidents is asked to contact Detective Caroline Hanson at caroline.hanson@ct.gov.

The investigation is active and ongoing.