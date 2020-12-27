Police Investigate Shooting in Cromwell

Police are investigating after a shooting incident in Cromwell Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:18 p.m. in the area of 94 West St.

Officials said they responded to a report of shots fired in a car. Responding officers said they found a car with one single bullet hole.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

Police say they later found the car of interest and all of its occupants. Two men were taken into police custody facing interfering with an officer charges.

One of the men also faces motor vehicle violation charges, according to police.

Both men have not yet been positively identified and they are being held on a $1 million bond.

The incident was isolated, police said. Detectives are investigating and they say more charges will be announced at a later date.