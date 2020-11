Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Taco Bell parking lot in Hartford.

The shooting happened at 485 Flatbush Ave., officials said.

Shooting investigation, 485 Flatbush Ave, Taco Bell lot. Two victims, conscious and alert. Restaurant and parking lot cleared by police. Person of interest detained. Major Crimes Division personnel en route. More as it becomes available.-LT. PC pic.twitter.com/t0XL0NSSmk — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 15, 2020

Police said the person of interest was detained.

The restaurant and parking lot was cleared by police. Major Crimes Division personnel are at the scene.

Both people who were shot are conscious and alert, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.