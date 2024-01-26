Norwalk

Police investigating after man was shot in Norwalk home

A man was shot in the abdomen in a Norwalk home early Friday morning and police are investigating.

Police said a 911 call came in around 12:22 a.m. reporting that someone had been shot in a home on Hillandale Manor.

Officers who responded started to provide medical assistance and an ambulance brought the victim to Norwalk Hospital.

Detectives said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Downer at 203-854-3182 or email Cdowner@norwalkct.gov.

To provide anonymous information, you can call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or submit tips online or by text.

You can submit a tip online at www.norwalkpd.com or by text. To text a tip, type "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

