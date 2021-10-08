Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Southington

Southington police are currently investigating a reported bank robbery which occurred on Friday afternoon.

At around 12:15 p.m., a man entered a TD Bank at 121 Main St. and displayed a note to a teller, police said. The man did not have a weapon displayed, Southington police said.

According to officers, the suspect ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, and appeared to be heading north.

The suspects last known location was behind town hall adjacent to the municipal lot.

Derynoski Elementary, Alta, and the YMCA Learning Center were all placed in secure school mode during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.