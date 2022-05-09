Hamden

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Hamden Park

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Hamden park Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Farmington Canal Linear Park near Treadwell Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They found a shooting victim on the canal line, according to police.

The person was prounounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Hamden Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.

