Police Investigating Shooting in Hartford Sunday Morning

Hartford police are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Park Street at Orange Street after being alerted of shots being fired around 8 a.m.

They found evidence of gunfire, according to police.

Shortly after, investigators were notified of a man in his 40s arriving at the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).