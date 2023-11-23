Police investigating Thanksgiving morning homicide in New Haven

One person has died after a shooting early on Thanksgiving morning in New Haven and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers who were on patrol early Thursday morning heard gunshots in the area of the Terminal 110 nightclub, at 240 Sargent Drive, around 12:51 a.m. as people were leaving the establishment, police said.

Soon after, a male approached them and said he was shot, police said.

Police secured the scene and the New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response emergency units were called.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died early Thursday morning, police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification are investigating.

Police said Shotspotter was not activated in the area, but ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).