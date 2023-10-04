Police investigating theft from vendor at Southington Apple Harvest Festival

Police are investigating a theft from a vendor at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival over the weekend and said one person might have been causing a distraction while another stole the items.

Officers responded to the festival around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the owner of the Thai Jasmine booth reported that the money they had made at the festival, an iPhone, credit cards and identification had been stolen from a vehicle.

The owner of the booth reported that she had been talking to a woman who was asking a lot of questions, which was believed to have been a distraction, while another person stole a bag from the car.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Officer Leary at 860-621-0101.

