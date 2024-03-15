Waterbury

Police investigating untimely death of woman in Waterbury

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating the untimely death of a woman in Waterbury.

Officers responded to Grove Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday for a 30-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment, according to police.

Investigators did not release any additional information, but said they are treating the woman's death as untimely.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

