Shooting in Boston's North End leaves apparent bullet hole in Modern Pastry store window

Shots were reportedly fired late Wednesday night in Boston's North End neighborhood, leading to a police investigation into the incident.

The Boston Police Department said that it got a call after 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of shots fired on Hanover Street. No one was reported injured, and there have not been any arrests made.

An apparent bullet hole was seen in the glass storefront of popular Italian bakery Modern Pasty Shop.

Investigators with BPD were seen overnight looking into an incident along Hanover Street. An area was blocked off by police tape as authorities conducted their investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.