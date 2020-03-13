Police Investigation in Bridgeport Connected to Gang Activity, Shooting Outside Court House: Police

Police said they obtained arrest and search warrants for several suspects and residences during an investigation into gang violence at and around the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut State Police-Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force launches what police called an in-depth investigation focusing on people associated with the “Greene Homes Boyz” street gang who are suspected to be directly related to recent acts of violence, to include the shooting incident outside the Connecticut Superior Court on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport, according to police.

The task force executed the warrants on Friday.

Police said detectives are working on the investigation.