Killingly

Police-involved shooting under investigation near shopping center in Killingly

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting near a shopping center in Killingly on Saturday afternoon.

State police said a trooper and a Killingly police officer responded to Hartford Turnpike around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious incident.

According to state police, there was a shooting involving a police officer as they attempted to speak to a suspect in the area.

PHOTOS: Police-involved shooting under investigation in Killingly

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

LifeStar said they were called, but were canceled because of the weather.

Crime scene tape is currently blocking off one of the entrances and exits to Killingly Commons.

Local

Bloomfield 3 hours ago

Dog Star Rescue sees surge in adoption applications before the new year

north haven 4 hours ago

5 men involved in Middletown home invasion arrested after crash in North Haven: police

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the public.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Killingly
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us